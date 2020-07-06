Illinois Immigrants Organize Freedom March
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
A group of immigrants are marching for change. A Freedom March was held Saturday in Springfield. One goal of the march was to convince Senator Dick Durbin to help pass a bill making employment-based green cards first come, first served. Immigration Voice Organization gathered together behind Butler Elementary to make their beliefs heard publicly. Senator Durbin hasn’t commented on the High Skilled Immigrants act since December.