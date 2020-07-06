      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Immigrants Organize Freedom March

Jul 6, 2020 @ 12:47pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

A group of immigrants are marching for change.  A Freedom March was held Saturday in Springfield.  One goal of the march was to convince Senator Dick Durbin to help pass a bill making employment-based green cards first come, first served.  Immigration Voice Organization gathered together behind Butler Elementary to make their beliefs heard publicly.  Senator Durbin hasn’t commented on the High Skilled Immigrants act since December.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington