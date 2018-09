Illinois is on the list of states where Bob Evans says possibly tainted sausage was sold. The USDA said Bob Evans last week recalled 46 thousand pounds of pork sausage because it may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic. The recall includes Bob Evans maple pork sausage links, Bob Evans brown sugar and honey sausages, fresh from Meijer maple flavored sausage links, and Schnuck’s maple recipe breakfast sausage.