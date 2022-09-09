Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)

A number of Illinois residents could be receiving a tax rebate soon. Under Governor Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria. Payments are expected to be distributed beginning Monday. Eligible residents will receive a check in the mail or money in their bank accounts.