Illinois, Indiana State Police Announce Special Holiday Patrols

Nov 23, 2020 @ 12:22pm
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

The Indiana State Police and Illinois State Police are combining efforts for special holiday patrols.  The two agencies will be conducting Operation Slow Your Roll over Thanksgiving weekend, typically one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.  Both departments say extra troopers will be patrolling I-70 to watch for moving violations, impaired and distracted driving, failure to move over, and seat belt violations.

