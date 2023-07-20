1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Instagram Users Could Be Eligible For Cut Of Settlement

July 20, 2023 4:37AM CDT
This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Millions of Instagram users in Illinois may be eligible for a cut of a $68 million class-action lawsuit settlement. The lawsuit alleges facial recognition technology was used in the app, which violates the state’s strict Biometric Information Privacy Act. Any Illinoisan who used Instagram between Aug. 10, 2015, and Aug. 16, 2023, will be eligible for a portion of the settlement once it is approved. Attorneys for the plaintiffs estimate around 4 million Illinois residents could be eligible.

