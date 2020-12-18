Illinois Joins Lawsuit Against Google
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Add Illinois to the list of states suing Google. Attorney General Kwame Raoul yesterday joined 37 other states in suing over Google’s search engine business and the advertising money it makes from those searched. The lawsuit says Google used its power as a monopoly to create an anti-competitive market that left people with fewer choices, and a lot less privacy. This is the second lawsuit against Google that Illinois is involved in.