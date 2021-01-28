      Breaking News
Illinois Lags In Vaccine Distribution

Jan 28, 2021 @ 12:27pm
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Illinois’ governor is blaming a delay from the federal government in getting people in long-term care facilities vaccinated for the state’s ranking at the bottom of the coronavirus vaccine list. The New York Times yesterday listed Illinois 44th in the nation in getting people the shot. The state’s Department of Public Health says Illinois has given-out 773-thousand of the nearly one-point-eight-million doses that it’s been allotted. Governor Pritzker says once you adjust for doses held in reserved and doses that will be delivered, the numbers are not that bad.

