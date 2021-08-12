      Weather Alert

Illinois’ Latest Stimulus Payments Are ‘Back To Business’ Grants

Aug 12, 2021 @ 11:32am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois’ latest piece of its stimulus haul is going to businesses across the state. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday introduced plans for a 250-million-dollar Back to Business grant program. The money will be split between businesses, hotels, bars, restaurants, and arts and entertainment businesses. The only catch is that this next round will go to businesses that have not already received any stimulus money. The governor says Illinois is just now starting to get past the damage the coronavirus lockdowns caused across the state.

Popular Posts
Man Arrested After Manhunt In Joliet
Inspections on I-55 bridges over Des Plaines River
Motorcyclist Killed In Single Vehicle Crash In Joliet
Forest Preserve hosts food truck, campfire and hummingbird programs
Naperville School District 203 Teachers Union Says Strike Is Possible
Connect With Us Listen To Us On