Illinois Launches COVID-19 Tracker Launched Online

January 11, 2023 12:05PM CST
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Discovery Partners Institute and the Illinois Department of Public Health are launching an online COVID-19 tracker.  The new website that tracks the levels of COVID in wastewater samples in Chicago and other cities across Illinois.  The interactive online tool allows visitors to search by city or county for up-to-date figures from any one of 75 wastewater treatment plants around Illinois.

