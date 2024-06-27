Illinois Launches Effort To Boost Economy

FILE – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a bill signing ceremony Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, June 9, 2023, signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Illinois is launching an effort to boost the state’s economy. Governor Pritzker signed a package of bills to incentivize corporate development and increase Illinois’ competitive edge for attracting new businesses and capital investments. The omnibus bills include investments in tax credit programs for the film industry and research and development projects across the state. The bills also build on Illinois’ growing status as a tech hub.