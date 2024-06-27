Illinois Launches Effort To Boost Economy
June 27, 2024 6:14AM CDT
Illinois is launching an effort to boost the state’s economy. Governor Pritzker signed a package of bills to incentivize corporate development and increase Illinois’ competitive edge for attracting new businesses and capital investments. The omnibus bills include investments in tax credit programs for the film industry and research and development projects across the state. The bills also build on Illinois’ growing status as a tech hub.