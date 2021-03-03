Illinois Launches Two Additional State-Supported Mass Vaccinations Sites in Des Plaines and Quincy

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
National Guard Mobile Teams Deploying to Southern Seven Counties
Building on a robust infrastructure to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible Illinois residents in an equitable manner, Governor JB Pritzker today announced the launch of two additional state-supported mass vaccination sites in Des Plaines and Quincy. The sites will launch Thursday, March 4 and provide a combined nearly 4,000 doses per day at full capacity. Governor JB Pritzker is also activating additional members of the Illinois National Guard to support the Southern Seven Counties: Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac Counties.
“With our new operations in Des Plaines and Quincy, Illinois is now operating 18 state-supported mass vaccination sites in addition to the network of more than 800 vaccination locations around the state all trained on one goal: vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “One in six Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine, and as the federal government increases Illinois’ deliveries to over 100,000 a day later this month, IDPH and our 97 local health departments are prepared to meet the moment. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear their masks and stay vigilant as we power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
With these new sites coming online, Illinois will have 18 mass vaccination sites across the state of Illinois. This is in addition to the state’s mobile vaccination teams which are deployed statewide to reach rural and underserved communities. These teams will move from site to site within counties offering direct assistance to underserved communities with a focus on those unable to visit mass vaccination sites or other clinics, including rural, undocumented, and/or Black and Brown communities. The county health departments will determine priority sites where mobile teams will deploy. In addition to new teams deploying to the Southern Seven Counties, mobile teams are currently operating in Cook County, St. Clair County, Sangamon County, Jackson County, Winnebago County and Madison County.
Governor JB Pritzker has activated additional members of the Illinois National Guard to assist local health departments, as needed, in standing up the vaccination sites and to support the mobile vaccination sites. As of March 1, there were more than 1,070 Illinois National Guard service members assisting with COVID-19 response throughout Illinois with the number of Guard members activated expected to increase as the state-assisted sites grow.
“The COVID-19 vaccine site in Des Plaines is our latest step forward in vaccinating Cook County and our most vulnerable communities,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “This new site, which is conveniently located for many residents of the northwest suburbs, will be utilized over the coming months as we progress in our program and vaccine supply increases.”
“This is an excellent example of a state, county, and regional coalition coming together to meet the needs of our residents,” said Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider. “Adams County is proud to partner with the state and take on an expanded role in providing efficient and rapid access to these lifesaving vaccines.”
“Quincy and Adams County are proud to play a part to help Illinois eradicate this virus. The Quincy mass vaccination site will be a tremendous effort with the state, county and city working in tandem to get the vaccine to those who need it the most,” said Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore.
“The Southern Illinois Mayors Association is very happy to partner with and support the efforts of Southern Seven Health, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the State of Illinois and the Governor’s office with the rollout of mobile vaccination clinics in Southernmost Illinois,” said Pickneyville Mayor Robert Spencer. “There are many seniors, disabled and immobile individuals that have difficulty travelling for medical services and these clinics will be highly beneficial to those in most need.”
“We look forward to working with our county, state and federal partners to bring this mass vaccination site to the city of Des Plaines,” said Des Plains Mayor Matthew Bogusz.
State Supported Mass Vaccination Sites listed below are open to all Illinois residents, who meet the current eligibility requirements and have an appointment through the local health department.
|Opens
|
|Location
|
|Address
|
|Appointment
|
|Doses capability at full capacity
|
|Now Open
|
|Tinley Park Convention Center
|
|18451
Convention Center Drive
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|2,160
|
|Now Open
|
|North Riverside Health Center
|
|1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|270
|
|Now Open
|
|Morton East School Base Clinic
|
|2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|270
|
|Now Open
|
|Robbins Health Center
|
|13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|135
|
|Now Open
|
|Cottage Grove Health Center
|
|1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|135
|
|Now Open
|
|Blue Island Health Center
|
|12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|270
|
|Now Open
|
|Arlington Heights Health Center
|
|3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|270
|
|Now Open
|
|Triton College
|
|2000 5th Ave., River Grove IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|540
|
|Now Open
|
|South Suburban College
|
|15800 State St., South Holland IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|540
|
|Now Open
|
|Thornton Fractional South High School
|
|18500 Burnham Ave, Lansing, IL 60438
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|270
|
|Now Open
|
|Orr Building
|
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
|
|http://www.SCDPH.org
(217) 210-8801
|
|1620
|
|Now Open
|
|Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
|
|200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
|
|https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
|
|1080
|
|Now Open
|
|Banterra Center
|
|Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
|
|http://www.jchdonline.org/.
|
|540
|
|Now Open
|
|Carbondale Civic Center
|
|Carbondale IL
|
|http://www.jchdonline.org/.
|
|540
|
|Now Open
|
|Winnebago County
|
|1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
|
|https://www.wchd.org/
|
|1350
|
|Now Open
|
|Gateway Convention Center
|
|1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
|
|https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
|
|1350
|
|Mar. 4
|
|Former K-Mart
|
|1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|1,890
|
|Mar 4
|
|Oakley Lindsey Center
|
|300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
|
|https://www.adamscountytogether.com/
|
|2,100
|
|Mar 10
|
|United Center
|
|1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
|
|https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL
|
|6,000
|
“We have an effective clinic model with an efficient flow. Since we are receiving more allotment of vaccine, we will be able to aid the State in achieving more widespread immunity by vaccinating more eligible Illinois residents, especially in the western part of the state,” said Jerrod Welch, Adams County Public Health Administrator.
“It’s great to see this much-needed vaccination site open in Des Plaines, a community that suffered some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the region earlier in the pandemic. This repurposed facility will allow residents throughout the O’Hare corridor to take that all-important step to protect themselves and their loved ones: Getting vaccinated,” said State Sen. Laura Murphy
“We are so blessed in Adams County to have Jerrod Welch (Adams County Health Department) and John Simon (Adam’s County Emergency) on how quickly they have treated people at the county level. They are dedicated and efficient workers, who have received nothing but high praises from my constituents. Thank you to the Governor’s Administration on all the coordination with the local health department,” said State Rep. Randy Frese.
“We are very happy to see that the Governor is providing a new site to have the residents of the Northwest suburbs to get vaccinated,” said State Rep. Marty Moylan.
There are now more than 880 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public. While the state is working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, it is limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government.
There is no charge to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Insurance is not required, and the vaccine will be administered regardless of your immigration status. Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and residents are encouraged to check back frequently for open appointments. Individuals should sign up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.
For more information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.