Illinois Launching $40M Grant Opportunity to Develop Megasites

Illinois is launching a 40-million-dollar grant program to develop megasites in the state. Megasites are large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, industrial centers, and more. The grant program is open to governments, private businesses, or non-profits to support site development in order to attract large-scale industrial investments in underutilized areas and former industrial sites.