Illinois Launching Program Expanding Choices In Care For Seniors
August 16, 2022 10:01AM CDT
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Illinois is launching a program that provides more choices in care for the elderly. PACE brings another option for older adults in Illinois who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare in choosing their care. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.