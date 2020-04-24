Illinois Lawmaker Sues Over Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his state budget address, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
A southern Illinois lawmaker is suing Governor J.B. Pritzker, saying the latest extended stay-at-home order is an overreach of authority. Republican State Representative Darren Bailey claims the governor is overextending his power with the new order and violating citizens’ civil rights. Pritzker issued the original order March 20th, then extended it until the end of April on March 31st. He has announced he will sign a new extension that will go into effect May 1st.