Illinois Lawmakers Approve Sweeping Mail-In Voting Changes
Election Day this November will look a lot different than in the past. Illinois lawmakers approved a sweeping set of changes designed to make mail-in voting much easier. The biggest change is that local election managers will send an absentee ballot application to everyone who’s voted in the past three years. There are also tweaks to allow for curbside voting. The idea is to have the election and manage social distancing because of the coronavirus.