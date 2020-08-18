      Breaking News
Illinois Lawmakers Disagree On Cause Of Projected Mail-In Ballot Delay

Aug 18, 2020 @ 12:04pm
U.S. Washington DC Capitol Building 1994. (AP Photo)

Illinois lawmakers disagree about the cause of a projected delay in the receipt of mail-in ballots. Republican Congressmen Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood blame COVID-19 for the projected delays. Democrats Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and Senator Dick Durbin accuse the Trump administration of taking action to keep people from casting mail-in ballots. Illinois was one of 46 states warned yesterday that the USPS can’t guarantee all mail-in ballots will be delivered in time for the November election.

