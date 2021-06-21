Illinois Lawmakers: Energy Deal Still In The Works

There’s a general sense at the Illinois Capitol that there will be a sweeping deal on energy, but not right now. Senate President Don Harmon said last week that he believes there will be an agreement ready for lawmakers sometime this summer. Illinois’ utilities, environmental groups, and labor unions are trying to agree on a plan that would subsidize the state’s nuclear power plants, push to end coal-fired power plants, and set a goal for Illinois to be 100-percent carbon free by 2050. There was an agreement at the beginning of the month, but that deal fell apart at the last minute.