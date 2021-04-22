Illinois Lawmakers Look To Guarantee U-of-I Admission
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015 file photo, University of Illinois students walk across the Main Quad on campus in Urbana, Ill. On Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, university trustees approved a tuition freeze for instate freshmen. (AP Photo/David Mercer, File)
The plan to guarantee top students in Illinois a spot at the University of Illinois is moving forward. The Illinois House this week nearly unanimously approved a plan that would require the U of I to automatically accept transfer students from Illinois community colleges as long as they have a three-point-zero GPA and have completed 36 credit hours. State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi wants to eventually expand the program to guarantee top high school students a spot at the U of I as well, but she says this is a good first step.