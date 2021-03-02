Illinois Lawmakers Look To Have State Cover Bike Path Costs
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Smaller and low-income communities in Illinois could soon no longer be on the hook for bike paths and new sidewalks. An Illinois House committee yesterday forwarded a plan that would have the state pick-up the costs for bike lanes and new sidewalks when those communities use state dollars for new roads. Currently, there’s a required 20-percent match for state projects. Many communities say they can’t afford the cost, so they don’t ask for state money.