Illinois Lawmakers Press For Answers About Automatic Voter Registration Glitch
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows the the Senate chamber at the State Capitol, in Springfield Ill. t was a big year in the Illinois statehouse with lawmakers ending an historic budget impasse and approving an income tax hike, overhauling how public schools get funding and allowing automatic voter registration. Now, a fresh set of 215 laws takes effect Jan. 1, 2018. The laws cover numerous topics, including the expansion of taxpayer-funded abortions, celebrating Barack Obama's presidency, allowing tax credits for private school scholarships, criminal justice reforms and a circus-related ban. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
One of the top men at the Illinois State Board of Elections is trying to soften the blowback from a glitch that registered almost 600 non-citizens to vote in Illinois, by saying only one non-citizen actually voted. State Board director Steve Sandvoss told lawmakers yesterday that a faulty line of code is to blame for the glitch. The non-citizens were registered to vote when they picked-up new driver’s licenses or ID cards. Sandvoss says 15 of the people on that non-citizen list voted in 2018, but only one of them turned-out to be a non-citizen.