Illinois Lawmakers Proposing State Tax Credit For Affordable Housing
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Illinois lawmakers are proposing a new state tax credit for affordable housing. The Build Illinois Homes tax credit would set aside 35-million dollars each year to help create private investment in affordable housing. Democratic Representative Delia Ramirez is renewing a push for the proposal, saying it is needed now more than ever because of the pandemic. The National Low Income Housing Coalition says Illinois needs nearly 260-thousand more affordable and available rental homes.