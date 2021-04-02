      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Lawmakers Proposing State Tax Credit For Affordable Housing

Apr 2, 2021 @ 12:28pm
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Illinois lawmakers are proposing a new state tax credit for affordable housing. The Build Illinois Homes tax credit would set aside 35-million dollars each year to help create private investment in affordable housing. Democratic Representative Delia Ramirez is renewing a push for the proposal, saying it is needed now more than ever because of the pandemic. The National Low Income Housing Coalition says Illinois needs nearly 260-thousand more affordable and available rental homes.

Popular Posts
Scene75 Entertainment Center to Open a 135,000 Sq. Ft. Location in Romeoville
LIMITED Number of COVID Vaccines Available for 60+ Population in Will County
Update: Man Identified Following Single Vehicle Crash in Joliet Sunday Night
Off-Duty Joliet Police Officer Arrested for Domestic Battery
Joliet Police Arrest An Alleged Gang Member During Traffic Stop