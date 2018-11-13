Illinois Lawmakers To Hold Hearing On Supposed Lincoln Hat
In this March 17, 2015 file photo, President Abraham Lincoln's top hat from the night of his assassination is on display at a new exhibit entitled "Silent Witnesses: Artifacts of the Lincoln Assassination" at the Ford's Center for Education and Leadership across the street from the historic Ford's Theatre where President Abraham Lincoln was killed, in Washington. The exhibit is open to the public until May 25, and coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Lincoln assassination on April 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Illinois lawmakers want some answers about why the Abraham Lincoln museum foundation spent millions of dollars on a hat that likely never belonged to Abraham Lincoln. The Illinois House’s tourism committee has a hearing scheduled today to try to get those answers. Lawmakers say foundation leaders knew that hat’s lineage is in doubt, but never told anyone, even as they asked for 10-million-dollars in taxpayer support to pay off a loan on the hat.