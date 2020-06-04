Illinois Lawmakers Want Emergency Special Session, Criminal Justice Reforms

      Breaking News
Jun 4, 2020 @ 1:48pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Several Illinois lawmakers are calling for an emergency special session of the legislature.  Three members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus say discussions must be had about the critical need for criminal justice reforms.  Freshman lawmaker Representative Kam Buckner says he is inspired by protesters and advocates and wants their voices to be heard by the legislature now.  Buckner says changes must be made in community-police relations, law enforcement accountability, and economic development.

