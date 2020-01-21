Illinois Lawmakers Want Investigation Into Non-Citizens Registered To Vote
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
A handful of Illinois lawmakers want to know how nearly 600 non-citizens ended-up on the state’s voter rolls. The lawmakers yesterday sent a letter to the Illinois Secretary of State, which handles driver’s licenses and automatic voter registration, demanding answers. The Illinois State Board of Elections says the non-citizens were mistakenly registered when they got a new driver’s license of state ID card. Almost all of the voter registrations were in and around Chicago. Republican State Rep. Tim Butler says lawmakers were promised automatic voter registration would never register someone who is not supposed to vote, he wants to know why that turned-out not to be true.