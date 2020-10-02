Illinois Leaders Wish The President Well
Governor Pritzker
The White House says President Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” after he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. Local leaders reacting to the news overnight.
Governor Pritzker said in a statement that he “wishes the President and First Lady a speedy recovery.” Pritzker remains in quarantine after a staff member tested positive.
Also, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin issued the same sentiment, in a tweet saying he wished, “the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from this dangerous coronavirus.”
Also Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweet, that she doesn’t wish COVID-19 on anyone. She says, “It’s effects are long term if it doesn’t kill you. I pray for @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS safe recovery, hoping this brings some newfound humility & respect for the millions of Americans confronting this virus w/o the resources needed to survive.”