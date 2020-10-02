      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Leaders Wish The President Well

Oct 2, 2020 @ 9:24am
Governor Pritzker

The White House says President Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” after he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. Local leaders reacting to the news overnight.

Governor Pritzker said in a statement that he “wishes the President and First Lady a speedy recovery.” Pritzker remains in quarantine after a staff member tested positive.

Also, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin issued the same sentiment, in a tweet saying he wished, “the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from this dangerous coronavirus.”

Also Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweet, that she doesn’t wish COVID-19 on anyone. She says, “It’s effects are long term if it doesn’t kill you. I pray for @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS safe recovery, hoping this brings some newfound humility & respect for the millions of Americans confronting this virus w/o the resources needed to survive.”

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington