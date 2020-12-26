Illinois Leads Nation In COVID-19 Vaccinations
Light is reflected through a window onto vials in a lab at Protein Sciences, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Illinois is leading the nation in the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered. Over 100-thousand doses have been given in the state since the Pfizer vaccine was first approved for emergency use. On December 11th, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced yesterday that he expects the pace to pick up as the newly approved Moderna vaccine begins making its way around the country this week. He added that states with larger populations will likely move ahead of Illinois in the vaccination process soon.