Illinois Legislators Calling For IDES Hearings
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Lawmakers from both parties are calling for public hearings about the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The call comes as legislators are increasingly frustrated about a lack of transparency from the agency. Many want answers from Governor J.B. Pritzker and the IDES about delays in benefits and a lack of communication with those filing claims.