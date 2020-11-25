Illinois Likely Won’t Get 400 Thousand Coronavirus Vaccine Doses
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID 19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. The British government on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 says it may take part in a study that tries to deliberately infect volunteers who have been given an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus in an effort to more quickly determine if the vaccine works. The approach, called a challenge study, is risky but proponents think it may produce results faster than typical studies, which wait to see if volunteers who have been given an experimental treatment or a dummy version get sick. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Illinois’ first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine will likely be much smaller than first expected. The director of the state’s Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezeke, yesterday said she is now expecting just 80-thousand-doses. Ezekiel had been expecting 400-thousand doses. The change comes because the federal government is now allocating the vaccine based on state population.