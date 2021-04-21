Illinois Local Leaders Worry About Less State Money
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Local mayors from across Illinois say they cannot afford another budget cut from state government. A number of local leaders yesterday held a virtual news conference to push back on Governor JB Pritzker’s plan to cut what’s known as Local Government Distributive Funds. That’s the local share of Illinois’ income tax. Local governments used to get 10-percent of the sales tax money, but they get six percent now. Governor Pritzker wants to cut that even further.