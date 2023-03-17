Illinois Lottery Employee Accused Of Stealing Instant Lottery Tickets

An Illinois Lottery employee is accused of stealing books of instant lottery tickets and redeeming winning tickets for cash. Fifty-seven-year-old Dean Derrick has been charged on four counts of theft of government property and three counts of wire fraud. Derricks’ accomplice, who isn’t an Illinois Lottery employee, Frazier Mack, has been charged with two counts of theft of government property. Investigators say Derrick allegedly gave a certain number of winning stolen tickets to Mack, who redeemed the tickets for cash. Both Derrick and Mack are in custody and have their next court date on March 30th.