A digital billboard along I-90/94 highway in Chicago, displays the estimated Mega Millions jackpot, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Friday's jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the second-largest prize in U. S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois Lottery managers say a world-record jackpot is leading to near-record ticket sales. Lotto spokesman Jason Schaumburg yesterday said since last Friday, more than three-million players bought tickets. Since late July, when the jackpots started to roll over, Schaumburg says the state has sold more than 70-million-dollars worth of tickets.