1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Lottery: Mega Millions Winner Of Third Largest Jackpot in U.S. History Come Forward

September 21, 2022 9:32AM CDT
Share
Illinois Lottery: Mega Millions Winner Of Third Largest Jackpot in U.S. History Come Forward

With only days left to choose how they want their payout, two people have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Des Plaines, Illinois. The prize is being shared by two people who who wish to remain anonymous. They decided if they won they would split the prize and that is what they’re doing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway gas station on July 29th. Until now no one claimed the third largest jackpot in U.S. history.

While winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, they have 60 days from the winning date to select between the cash option or yearly installments.

The two winners have spent the last eight weeks getting professional legal and financial support. They’ve decided to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million.

Popular Posts

1

One Confirmed Dead In Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
2

Four Students Arrested Following Lunchtime Fight At Plainfield South High School
3

Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
4

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
5

Joliet School Named One of the Best In The Nation For the Second Time

Recent Posts