Illinois Lottery: Mega Millions Winner Of Third Largest Jackpot in U.S. History Come Forward

With only days left to choose how they want their payout, two people have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Des Plaines, Illinois. The prize is being shared by two people who who wish to remain anonymous. They decided if they won they would split the prize and that is what they’re doing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway gas station on July 29th. Until now no one claimed the third largest jackpot in U.S. history.

While winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, they have 60 days from the winning date to select between the cash option or yearly installments.

The two winners have spent the last eight weeks getting professional legal and financial support. They’ve decided to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million.