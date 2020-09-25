Illinois Lt. Governor Warns Of Possible Tax Hike
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Srtatton yesterday said if the proposed progressive tax increase fails in November, everyone will likely pay more. Stratton said taxpayers could face a 20-percent tax increase if the proposed tax on top-earners fails to get enough support. Voters in Illinois will decide on the progressive tax on the November ballot. Republicans in Springfield say Stratton’s message isn’t a sober look at the state’s finances, as much as it is a threat.