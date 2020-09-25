      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Lt. Governor Warns Of Possible Tax Hike

Sep 25, 2020 @ 3:01pm
Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks during a news conference before Gov. J. B. Pritzker signs a bill that legalizes adult-use cannabis in the state of Illinois at Sankofa Cultural Arts and Business Center, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Chicago. Illinois becomes the 11th to legalize the adult-use of recreational marijuana. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Srtatton yesterday said if the proposed progressive tax increase fails in November, everyone will likely pay more. Stratton said taxpayers could face a 20-percent tax increase if the proposed tax on top-earners fails to get enough support. Voters in Illinois will decide on the progressive tax on the November ballot. Republicans in Springfield say Stratton’s message isn’t a sober look at the state’s finances, as much as it is a threat.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington