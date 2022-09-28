1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Making Large Payment Toward Unemployment Insurance Loan

September 28, 2022 12:01PM CDT
Share
Illinois Making Large Payment Toward Unemployment Insurance Loan
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois will be making a significant payment toward the Unemployment Insurance Loan.  Governor Pritzker says the state will be paying off 450-million-dollars of the one-point-eight-billion-dollars borrowed under Title 12 of the Social Security Act.  Due to historic low unemployment insurance claims, the unemployment insurance trust fund has the capacity to make this payment without impairing the department’s ability to pay benefits.

Popular Posts

1

One Confirmed Dead In Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
2

Four Students Arrested Following Lunchtime Fight At Plainfield South High School
3

Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
4

Joliet School Named One of the Best In The Nation For the Second Time
5

String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation

Recent Posts