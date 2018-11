A Prophetstown, Illinois man is safe after getting stuck in Sunday’s snow storm for over six hours. KWQC reports Kyle Lackey was driving home from work in Arconic when he got stuck in a roadside ditch even though he has a four-wheel drive truck. He says he was there for just over six hours before police showed up to help him out. The National Weather Service has reported that the area got around a foot of snow over the weekend.