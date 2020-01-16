      Weather Alert

Illinois May Soon See New Laws On Ethics, Lobbying

Jan 16, 2020 @ 2:42pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois may soon see new laws on ethics and lobbying. A commission dedicated to the issue met yesterday morning in Chicago, following a week filled with reports on former Quincy lobbyist Mike McClain’s controversial email from 2012. The email discussed a rape cover-up and ghost patrolling. Members of the commission discussed the definition of a lobbyist and how to better regulate their activities. McClain’s name was never mentioned at the hearing, but members of the commission referred to news reports as a reason for making changes soon.

