Illinois Mayors Discuss Economic Recovery Plans
Joliet/md
Mayors of Champaign, Rockford, Joliet, Aurora, Springfield, and Waukegan are discussing possible plans for economic recovery in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The six mayors gathered on a call yesterday to talk about how their cities are handling the pandemic. Topics discussed included budget deficits, possible changes to the stay-at-home order, and ways municipalities can help their citizens. The mayors involved represent nearly 800-thousand Illinois residents.