      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Mayors Discuss Economic Recovery Plans

Apr 23, 2020 @ 9:26am
Joliet/md

Mayors of Champaign, Rockford, Joliet, Aurora, Springfield, and Waukegan are discussing possible plans for economic recovery in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The six mayors gathered on a call yesterday to talk about how their cities are handling the pandemic. Topics discussed included budget deficits, possible changes to the stay-at-home order, and ways municipalities can help their citizens. The mayors involved represent nearly 800-thousand Illinois residents.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law