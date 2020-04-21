      Breaking News
Illinois Meatpacking Plant Reports Over 20 COVID-19 Cases

An Illinois meatpacking plant is reporting over 20 COVID-19 cases among its 500 employees. Rose Packing on Chicago’s southside is causing concern among employees. Those who work at the plant say the numbers are much higher. Company officials say they’re cleaning the facility every night and providing personal protective equipment to its employees. The outbreak is one of several at food processing plants across the country.

