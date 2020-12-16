Illinois Minimum Wage Increasing January 1st
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Illinois’ minimum wage is increasing on January 1st to eleven-dollars-per-hour. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 creating a path for a 15-dollar minimum wage by 2025. Minimum wage earners got increases on January 1, 2020 to nine-twenty-five an hour and then jumped to ten-dollars an hour on July 1st. Increases of a dollar every January 1st will continue until the minimum wage reaches 15-dollars an hour.