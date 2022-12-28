Illinois Motorists Urged To Driver Sober This Holiday Season

(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

Illinois officials and law enforcement are reminding motorists to drive sober this holiday season. The annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run through January 2nd. In addition to impaired driving and seat belt offenders, law enforcement also will show zero tolerance for speeding, distracted driving and other traffic violations. Last year, a total of 275 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes in Illinois, an increase of 50 deaths from 2020.