Illinois Moving Toward Next Reopening Phase
(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
Illinois‘ next step toward reopening is big on symbolism but small in practice. Governor Pritzker yesterday said all four regions of the state are ready for Phase Four of his Restore Illinois plan. The biggest change is that restaurants can finally reopen their dining rooms, but only to 25-percent of their capacity. Crowds of up to 50 are allowed outside, with social distancing and face masks. The next step for Illinois, when the state fully reopens, isn’t expected until there is a coronavirus vaccine.