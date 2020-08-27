Illinois Municipal League Warns Of Much Less Local Tax Money
In this Tuesday, May 31, 2016 photo, Illinois lawmakers press ahead on the last day of the spring legislative session inside the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. After failing again to approve a state spending plan, Rauner and Democratic leaders in the Illiniois Legislature look to move past a chaotic night and convince voters the other side is to blame for the state's enormous mess. But there's huge political risk for both sides leading up to the November election. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Cities and counties in Illinois are headed for some tough times. The Illinois Municipal League yesterday released the results of a survey that says nearly 90- percent of local governments in the state are expecting to see less tax money because of the coronavirus. The IML’s Brad Cole says the average loss will be between 20 and 30- percent. Cole says losing that much money will force cities and counties to make some tough choices. He says many local governments are looking at layoffs or cutting services.