Illinois Names Responsible Cannabis Vendors
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
The state of Illinois is taking another step toward legal marijuana. The state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation on Tuesday named 26 responsible cannabis vendors. The companies will help train employees and owners of Illinois’ to-be opened marijuana dispensaries. An Iowa company will join a company from Texas and Florida, and 23 others in Cook, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Will, and Sangamon counties in being the first to offer the training. Legal marijuana sales start in Illinois in January.