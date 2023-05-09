1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois, Naperville Ask U.S. Supreme Court To Reject Injunction On Gun Bans

May 9, 2023 12:03PM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois and the city of Naperville are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject an injunction on their gun bans.  Both parties believe their bans should remain in effect while legal challenges are decided.  The request was sent to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.  Naperville approved a local ban on the sale of certain high-powered firearms, while state lawmakers passed a ban on assault weapons.  The owner of a Naperville gun shop filed a lawsuit challenging both local and state restrictions.

