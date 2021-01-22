Illinois National Guard No Longer Securing State Capitol
The Illinois National Guard is no longer securing the state Capitol. Guard members spent several days at the Capitol surrounding the inauguration after the FBI reported threats made against legislative buildings nationwide. No riots or violence broke out at the state Capitol in the week leading up to Wednesday’s presidential inauguration in Washington, DC. Regular security measures are still in place.