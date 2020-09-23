Illinois National Guard On Standby For Breonna Taylor Announcement
Members of an Illinois National Guard Military Police stand a post, Monday, June 1, 2020, at a security perimeter on Chicago's near Southside. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Illinois National Guard is on standby ahead of a possible announcement of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor. Governor Pritzker put the guard in a “state of readiness’ after meeting with Mayor Lightfoot yesterday morning. Taylor was a Black woman who was shot and killed in March in Louisville by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation. Her death and the death of George Floyd in May in Minneapolis sparked protests across the country. Louisville’s mayor declared a state of emergency as the city awaits a decision by Kentucky’s attorney general on whether to file charges in the Taylor case.