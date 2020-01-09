      Weather Alert

Illinois National Guard Sees Increase In Interest Following Iran Events

Jan 9, 2020 @ 12:06pm
Members of the Illinois Air National Guard salute during the national anthem in honor to a Salute To Service before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Recruiters with the Illinois National Guard say there has been a recent increase in interest in serving. The uptick follows the killing of an Iranian general by a U.S. Airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq. Governor Pritzker says 700 soldiers and airmen from the Air and Army Guard in Illinois are already deployed as a part of regular deployments. Illinois Army National Guard officials say approximately 500 soldiers are headed to deployments at the end of the month.

Popular Posts
High School Football
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington