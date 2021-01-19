Illinois National Guard To Be In Nation’s Capital Until Inauguration
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Some members of the Illinois National Guard will be in the nation’s capital through tomorrow’s inauguration. Guard members were deployed to Washington, DC for the first times since the 1908 race riots, and are there to ensure the Capitol remains peaceful through the inauguration. The guard won’t disturb peaceful protests and are not allowed to arrest anyone. Guard members can detain people until other authorities arrive.