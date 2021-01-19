      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois National Guard To Be In Nation’s Capital Until Inauguration

Jan 19, 2021 @ 12:10pm
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Some members of the Illinois National Guard will be in the nation’s capital through tomorrow’s inauguration. Guard members were deployed to Washington, DC for the first times since the 1908 race riots, and are there to ensure the Capitol remains peaceful through the inauguration. The guard won’t disturb peaceful protests and are not allowed to arrest anyone. Guard members can detain people until other authorities arrive.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Bolingbrook Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Driver
15-Year-Old Leads Police on High Speed Chase Through Joliet
Will County to Stay In Current COVID-19 Mitigation Tier
Two Juveniles Arrested Following Shooting and Chase in Joliet