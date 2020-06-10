Illinois New COVID-19 Cases Dropping
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois is dropping. Over 650 new cases were reported Monday, which is the lowest single day rate since March 30th. Just over 760 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday. Johns Hopkins says Illinois is on a downward trend for its daily average number of cases. The number of deaths has also dropped, with only 23 additional fatalities reported Monday. The positive test rate for Tuesday’s numbers was under four-percent, which is just below Monday’s positivity rate.
Illinois has to remain below 20-percent positive rate for COVID cases for a total of 28 days. Currently, Illinois is in phase 3 of reopening, the earliest we can move to phase 4 which would include dinning inside restaurants and bars would be June 26th.