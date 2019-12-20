Illinois Now Accepting Some Sports Betting Applications
In this Nov. 18, 2019 photo, patrons visit a betting kiosk in the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Legalized sports betting's rapid march across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, they have been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Illinois is inching closer to letting people bet on a ballgame. The state yesterday started accepting applications from casinos, racetracks, and large stadiums that want to open their own sportsbooks. It is the first step toward legal sports gambling in the state. But the head of the Illinois Gaming Board is not saying when he expects sports betting to start. Some lawmakers in Springfield are frustrated that it’s taken so long to get to this point. Governor Pritzker signed the law legalizing sports gambling in the state back in June.